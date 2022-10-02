Cop killed, CRPF trooper injured in Pulwama attack

Srinagar, Oct 2: A policeman was killed and a CRPF man injured after terrorists fired upon a joint naka of the security forces in Pinglena area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.
Soon after the attack, the security forces cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.
"Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, #Pulwama. In this #terror attack, 01 Police personnel got #martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. Area being #cordoned. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.