Cop killed, four others injured in Bandipora militant attack

In the attack, a cop was killed while three others sustained injuries.

News agency GNS while quoting official sources identified the slain cop as SPO Zubair Ahmad of Papschan Bandipora. The three injured cops have been identified as head constable Mohd Shafi having splinter injuries in both the legs, Rayees Ahmad of Bandipora, also having suffered splinter injuries in legs and Mohd Yasir, who suffered injuries on right knee in the attack. The identity of the CRPF cop was not immediately known.