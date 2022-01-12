Cop, militant killed; three soldiers, two civilians injured in Kulgam gunfight: police

Srinagar Jan 12: A Jaish militant and a policeman were killed while three army soldiers and two civilians were injured in an ongoing gunfight in the Pariwan area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday night.
"KulgamEncounterUpdate: One police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib attained #martyrdom, 03 Army soldiers got injured. 02 civilians also got minor injuries. 01 #terrorist of #terror outfit JeM killed. #Operation continues, " IGP Kashmir said in a statement.
The condition of the injured soldiers was not immediately known.
The encounter broke out shortly after security forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.