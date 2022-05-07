Cop shot by militants in Srinagar succumbs

Srinagar, May 07: A policeman who was injured in a militant attack earlier today succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS hospital here on Saturday evening.
The policeman in civvies was critically injured on Saturday morning after militants fired upon him near Aiwa Bridge at Dr Ali Jan road in Srinagar district, officials said.
A top police officer told news agency GNS that the cop, Ghulam Hassan Dar son of Ghulam Rasool Dar of Danwar Eidgah, was riding his bike, possibly on way to duty at PCR, when militants fired upon him this morning, leaving him critically injured.
The policeman, a driver with 112 police vehicle, was shifted to nearby SKIMS hospital, the officer said.
Later in the evening, the policeman succumbed to his injuries, Dr G N Yatoo, a senior doctor at the tertiary care hospital confirmed to GNS.