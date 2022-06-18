Cop shot dead by terrorists in Pampore: police

Srinagar, June 18: A police sub-inspector was shot dead by terrorists last evening after he had left home to work in his paddy fields in Pampore area of Pulwama district, police said today.
As per a police spokesman, the body of Farooq Ahmad Mir of Samboora posted as SI in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home this morning.
"Preliminary #investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by #terrorists using a pistol,” it added.