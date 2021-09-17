Cop shot dead in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that militants fired upon a railway constable identified as Bantu Sharma son of Nathji near Shamford School. He was shifted to to nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr Iqbal Sofi told GNS that the said cop arrived as brought dead to the hospital.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.