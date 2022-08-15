Cop, terrorist injured in Nowhatta encounter

Srinagar, Aug 14: A cop and a terrorist were injured in an ongoing encounter at Nowhatta area here.

Police said it was chance encounter. " In the ongoing encounter, one police personnel namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad , resident of Batote Ramban was injured. He was evacuated to hospital for treatment. One militant also got injured. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow, “ Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.