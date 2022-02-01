Cop wounded in militant attack in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar, February 1: A police man was injured in a militant attack in the Amshipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, police said.
“Today at about 1745hrs Shopian Police received information about a terror crime incident at Amishijipora area of Shopian where terrorists had fired upon a Police personnel. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.
“Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that ASI Shabir Ahmad was shot at by the terrorists while he was coming back from mosque after prayers in his native place Amishijipora area of Shopian,” it said.
“In this terror incident, he had received gunshot injuries and was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital where from he has been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment. The condition of the said injured official is said to be stable.”
Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law.
“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on.”