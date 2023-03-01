Cop's weapon goes off accidentally after hit by vehicle in Batmaloo

Srinagar, March 1: A cop's rifle went off accidentally after he was hit by an unknown car in the Batmaloo area of Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said.
An official said that a speeding vehicle without number plate hit & injured a PSO of a traffic officer on duty, resulting in accidental discharge of PSO's weapon.
He said there was no damage or injury caused to anyone due to the discharge of the weapon.
"Case (has been) registered in Batmaloo PS against rash & negligent driving," said a Traffic police official.