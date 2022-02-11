Core Group meets at White Knight Corps, reviews security situation

Jammu, Feb 11: A meeting of Core Group, consisting of all security forces and intelligence agencies working in Jammu region, was held at White Knight Corps on Friday to review the security situation.
“GOC White Knight Corps Lt Gen Manjinder Singh and J&K DGP Dilbag Singh co-chaired the meeting to review the Intelligence and security situation in Jammu region,” said PRO Defence Lt Col DevenderAnand in an official statement.
“High ranking officials including Special DG CID, IG BSF, IG CRPF, Divisional Commissioner SB, Director IB, Formation Commanders of all formations of White Knight Corps and Divisional Commissioner Jammu were present,” he said.
“Issues related to present security situation, the inputs of terrorists in Pakistan trying to infiltrate from IB and LC sectors, terror funding, radicalisation through social media, security situation in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban area, OGW network and the latest modus operandi of the terrorist groups trying to revive terrorism in Jammu region and disturb the peaceful situation and communal harmony were also discussed,” Lt Col Anand said.
Quoting observations made in the Core Group meeting, he said that the synergy between armed forces, intelligence agencies and para military forces was appreciated by all as it “played key role in maintaining peace in the region by thwarting various inimical designs by anti national elements.”