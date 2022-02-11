Core Group meets at White Knight Corps, reviews security situation

“GOC White Knight Corps Lt Gen Manjinder Singh and J&K DGP Dilbag Singh co-chaired the meeting to review the Intelligence and security situation in Jammu region,” said PRO Defence Lt Col DevenderAnand in an official statement.

“High ranking officials including Special DG CID, IG BSF, IG CRPF, Divisional Commissioner SB, Director IB, Formation Commanders of all formations of White Knight Corps and Divisional Commissioner Jammu were present,” he said.