Please read “filling up of the posts…. “ in the Notification of PSC bearing No. 13-PSC( DR-P) of 2022 and dated 25.5.2022 instead of 13.5.2022 having appeared inadvertently as a result of typographical error in Greater Kashmir in its issue of 28th May, 2022.

The inconvenience caused is regretted.

The Notification No:13-PSC(DR-P) of 2022 DATED 25-05-2022 is also appended.