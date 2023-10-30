Corruption-free J&K is our mission: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that administering an ‘Integrity Pledge’ to the officers, SSF personnel, staff of Raj Bhawan, Administrative Secretaries, and Deputy Commissioners (through virtual mode) at the civil secretariat here on the occasion of the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’, the LG said, “To eliminate the cancer of corruption, all the stakeholders have an important role to play. Corruption-free J&K is our vision as well as the mission.”

After reading out the ‘Integrity Pledge’ and administering the oath to officers and staff, he said, “We need an integrated and collective approach to deal with corruption, which impedes the growth and undermines the moral fibre of the society.”