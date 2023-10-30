Corruption-free J&K is our mission: LG

Srinagar, Oct 30: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that corruption-free Jammu and Kashmir was the mission of the government.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that administering an ‘Integrity Pledge’ to the officers, SSF personnel, staff of Raj Bhawan, Administrative Secretaries, and Deputy Commissioners (through virtual mode) at the civil secretariat here on the occasion of the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’, the LG said, “To eliminate the cancer of corruption, all the stakeholders have an important role to play. Corruption-free J&K is our vision as well as the mission.”
After reading out the ‘Integrity Pledge’ and administering the oath to officers and staff, he said, “We need an integrated and collective approach to deal with corruption, which impedes the growth and undermines the moral fibre of the society.”
Sinha also highlighted the steps taken to improve public service delivery in all the organisations, paving the way toward good governance in J&K.
“We should take this opportunity to renew our commitment to achieve the goals of promoting efficiency, accountability, and probity in public life for a better future,” he said.
The J&K government is observing ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ from October 30 to November 5.
The theme of ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ this year is ‘Say No to Corruption; Commit to the Nation.”