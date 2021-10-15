Corruption, unemployment up after Art 370 repeal: Mehbooba Mufti

Concluding her five-day visit to Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts of Chenab Valley, Mufti while addressing a public rally at Banihal said that after the abrogation of special status, problems of common people were compounded.

She said that during the BJP’s regime, youth were the major casualty of the government’s apathy and people were forced to live at the mercy of God. Mufti said that the restoration of the special status of J&K was necessary for peace in the subcontinent and overall development of the region, especially in J&K. She also accused the BJP regime of dishonouring the expectations of the people including the unemployed youth.

Mufti said that Article 370 was “illegally snatched” from the people of J&K. She questioned the BJP government’s claims of achievements it made since revoking Article 370 and vowed that her party would continue to struggle to get the erstwhile special status restored.

Mufti criticised the government for sacking government employees in J&K. “BJP’s rants of ‘Ache Din’ were supposed to be for the capitalists and not for the common masses. People will teach them a lesson,” she said.

Mufti said that her party had a secular ideology and believed in delivering rights and justice at the doorsteps of the people. She questioned that if the situation in Kashmir was normal then why were the panchs and sarpanchs were not allowed to visit areas where from they were elected and kept in hotels.

Mufti said that with the support of the public, she would get back the special laws with interest for the people of J&K.