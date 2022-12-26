Country should stop seeing killings in Kashmir on the basis of religion: LG Manoj Sinha

“There are a few people who describe them as locals or outsiders… We shouldn’t get into this. People who are residents (domicile) believe they (labourers) have a huge role to play in the UT’s economy. They have a role in its development. Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India. Anybody can work in any state…they have the right to work here. The same goes for Kashmir. There’s a majority in Kashmir who appreciate this and want other people to come and work. We also take care of them (migrants)… push for their insurance. During the apple season, we had guidelines regarding their safety and security – financial and societal,” he said.

The LG said that the the Central government had announced a rehabilitation policy for Kashmiri Pandits. “The first phase entailed 3,000 jobs, 3,000 homes. Same in the second phase. A total 6,000 homes were to be built, but only around 700 houses were completed. When I reached there in August 2020, the jobs proposed in the second phase were not filled, and there were some vacancies from the first phase too. These vacancies were voluntarily kept empty citing some technical issues. Today, I can say that all but 134 posts have been filled,” he said.