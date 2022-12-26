Country’s foundation shaken in several years: Mehbooba

Jammu, Dec 26: PDP President and Former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today said that the foundation of the country has been shaken for the last several years.
Speaking to journalists, Mehbooba said that, “This country’s foundation has been shaken for the last several years and it has weakened the roots of Mahatma Gandhi’s country, its heritage, secularism, and brotherhood.”
“I salute to the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi for taking initiative to strengthen and unite the heritage of the country,” she added.
Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti met several deputations from Poonch, Samba, Kishtwar, Kissan Union and others. She also chaired a meeting of leaders from urban and rural areas of Jammu and discussed various issues with them.