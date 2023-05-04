Country's top space research scientists join climate change deliberations at KU

Srinagar, May 4: Distinguished scientists from the country's top research organisations involved in satellite earth observation including ISRO and other institutions of national importance joined deliberations on the use of satellite earth observation for climate services during a national-level workshop on ‘Earth Observations for Climate Services’ at the University of Kashmir on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the workshop, organised jointly by Department of Geoinformatics, University of Kashmir, in collaboration with National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Indian Space Research Organisation, under the supervision of Prof Shakil A Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology, Kashmir.

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said such collaborative endeavors are very important if institutions are to find solutions to pressing environmental problems like climate change. She said universities can longer afford to work in isolation and require engaging people at the grassroots in the fight against the climate crisis.

Saying that University of Kashmir has been on the forefront of doing cutting-edge research in key areas of climate change, Prof Nilofer hoped for holding more such collaborative programmes with ISRO and other national institutes to update faculty and students about the emerging challenges in climate change mitigation.

Director NSRC, ISRO, Dr Prakash Chauhan, who joined the inaugural session in online mode, highlighted the role of Earth Observations in understanding the patterns and impacts of climate change. He said the Himalayan region is facing the brunt of climate change in terms of sustainability and water resources, and the region has seen a temperature rise of 1.5 degree Celsius, as against 1 degree Celsius previously, in the last 50 years or so.