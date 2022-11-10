Kashmir

Couple dies of suffocation due to gas leak in ​J&K's ​Baramulla: Police

Their room was filled with gas from a heater
Representational Image
GK Web Desk

Baramulla, Nov 10: A couple died of suffocation caused by​ a​ gas​-​leak in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday. 

​​​Quoting an official​, news agency​ ​Kashmir News Observer (KNO) ​reported ​that the couple had fallen unconscious after the room they were sleeping in was filled with gas from a heater.

The deceased were identified as Dr Abdul Rasheed Bhat and his wife Nisara Begum of Noorbagh area​ in​ Baramulla. 

He said that police are ascertaining the details​. "Primarily investigation suggests suffocation as the cause of death​," he said.

