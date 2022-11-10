Couple dies of suffocation due to gas leak in ​J&K's ​Baramulla: Police

Baramulla, Nov 10: A couple died of suffocation caused by a gas-leak in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the couple had fallen unconscious after the room they were sleeping in was filled with gas from a heater.
The deceased were identified as Dr Abdul Rasheed Bhat and his wife Nisara Begum of Noorbagh area in Baramulla.
He said that police are ascertaining the details. "Primarily investigation suggests suffocation as the cause of death," he said.