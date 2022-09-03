Couple injured after shell explodes in Kupwara

Kupwara: A middle aged couple was injured on Saturday after a shell went off in Kotha Naar Bahik near Sadhna Top in border town Karnah of this district.

A police officer told Greater Kashmir that the incident took place when the couple was on way to upper hills for grazing their cattle. "The injured couple was immediately evacuated by locals and police to Sub District Hospital Tanghdar, however, after initial treatment the duo was shifted to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment," he said.