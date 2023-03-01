Baramulla incident: Girl rescued, boy's body retrieved

Baramulla, Mar 01: A boy and a girl jumped in river Jhelum in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, however, the girl was rescued immediately, while the body of the boy was recovered.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the duo jumped in the river Jhelum this afternoon.
He said the girl was rescued immediately, while the boy's body was recovered after hectic efforts. The body was taken to nearest hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.