Court denies bail to ACCB official

“A fraud has been played in Courts/sub Registrars and other offices to manage and fabricate documents of choice and in order to unearth the role of the accused, his custodial interrogation is warranted in view of the allegations which otherwise prompts me to refuse to exercise discretion for granting bail in favour of accused,” Special Mobile Magistrate Anantnag Adil Mushtaq said while rejecting bail to the accused Bank Manager , Abdul Hamid Mir.