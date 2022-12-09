Court discharges youth accused of abetting suicide of woman

On October 3 this year, police had charge-sheeted the youth, Asif Nabi Ganai for the offence under section 306 of IPC after the case was investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted for the purpose. The SIT as per the prosecution had concluded that the woman ended life after being “instigated” by the youth.

“I am conscious of the law that at the time of framing of charge, if there is a grave suspicion against the accused, the charge against the accused is to be framed,” the court of 1st Additional Sessions Judge Malik Shabir Ahmad said after hearing APP for the police and advocate Arzan Dar for the accused.