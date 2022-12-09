Court discharges youth accused of abetting suicide of woman

Srinagar, Dec 9: A Court in Baramulla has discharged a youth accused of abetting suicide of a young woman in April this year.
On October 3 this year, police had charge-sheeted the youth, Asif Nabi Ganai for the offence under section 306 of IPC after the case was investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted for the purpose. The SIT as per the prosecution had concluded that the woman ended life after being “instigated” by the youth.
“I am conscious of the law that at the time of framing of charge, if there is a grave suspicion against the accused, the charge against the accused is to be framed,” the court of 1st Additional Sessions Judge Malik Shabir Ahmad said after hearing APP for the police and advocate Arzan Dar for the accused.
The Court, however, pointed out that from the material on record, there was no such grave suspicion traced against the accused.
“The deceased has committed suicide after seeing that her love affair with the accused is not going to materialize into a marriage between them. This by no stretch of imagination is a grave provocation proximate to the death of the deceased.”
Accordingly the court held that no case for the charge of the accused for commission of offence punishable under section 306 IPC was made out. “The accused is discharged accordingly. Since the accused is in custody, he be set free forth with,” it said.