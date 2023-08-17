Court finds two accused guilty in Nowshera acid attack case after nine years

The Principal District and Sessions Court Srinagar Jawad Ahmed held the accused duo—Irshad Ahmad Wani alias Sunny of Wazirbagh Srinagar and Muhammad Umar Noor of Bemina Srinagar— guilty of the offence under RPC Sections of 326-A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 201 (destroying evidence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). The court passed the 312-page verdict after considering the arguments by Special Public Prosecutor AA Teli and the defence counsel.

“I find that the prosecution has been able to establish the charges against the accused persons beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt. As such, this charge-sheet is accepted and the accused persons namely Irshad Amin Wani and Mohammed Umer Noor (Accused No.2), are held guilty for the offences punishable under Sections 326-A, 201 &120- B RPC,” the court said in the verdict.

The court said that it finds "absolutely no material from the defence side to suggest any probable reason for falsely implicating the accused persons in this case.”