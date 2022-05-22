Court grants 4 weeks time for JKFA election

Srinagar: A court here has granted J&K Sports Council four more weeks for conduct of elections to JK Football Association (JKFA) .
“This order will dispose off an application filed by JK sports council seeking extension in time for conducting elections to office bearers of JK Football Association as provided in the final order dated 28th of March 2022 passed by this court with the consent of the parties,” said Nuashad Ahmed Khan, 4th Additional District Judge Srinagar, in an order.
A notification for conduct of elections on May 8 was issued subsequently and Justice (R) M Muzaffar Jan came to be nominated/appointed as election commissioner.
However the counsel representing JK sports council submitted that elections could not be conducted on the date fixed i-e May 8 due to non furnishing of the details of voter lists at District level and other documents in time.
He submitted that some time would be consumed in publicizing the voter list and inviting objections from all concerned, hence extension in time was sought.
“Upon consideration of contention raised and arguments advanced the application seeking extension of time is allowed by providing four weeks extension to J&K Sports Council for conduct of elections which would commence from the date of passing of this order(May 18),” The court said, adding, “it is further provided that in the face of the tenure of present office bearers having come to an end on 12th of May 2022, therefore Sports Council would take steps to constitute Adhoc Committee which would provide necessary assistance to J&K Sports Council to facilitate conduct of elections.”