Court grants 4 weeks time for JKFA election

A notification for conduct of elections on May 8 was issued subsequently and Justice (R) M Muzaffar Jan came to be nominated/appointed as election commissioner.

However the counsel representing JK sports council submitted that elections could not be conducted on the date fixed i-e May 8 due to non furnishing of the details of voter lists at District level and other documents in time.

He submitted that some time would be consumed in publicizing the voter list and inviting objections from all concerned, hence extension in time was sought.