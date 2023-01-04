Court grants bail to policeman accused of killing wife in 2010

While doing so, it said, the Court has to take into consideration several factors like, length of delay, the justification for the delay, the accused's assertion of his right to speedy trial, and prejudice caused to the accused by such delay.The court also said that while long incarceration of an accused may not be by itself a ground for grant of bail, “it certainly becomes a ground for grant of bail to an accused, if the delay in conclusion of trial is attributable to the prosecution.” “I find that the petitioner has carved out a case for grant of bail on account of his long incarceration for more than 12 years and on account of the fact that by the conduct of the prosecution and the police department, there is hardly any chance of conclusion of trial in near future,” the court said and granted bail to Mir on furnish personal bond along with two local sureties in the amount of Rs.1,00,000.