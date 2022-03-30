Court grants bail to three Kashmiri students jailed for' cheering' Pakistan in T20 World Cup

News agency GNS quoted National Spokesperson, J&K Students Association, Nasir Khuehami saying that the Allahabad High Court today passed an order for the release of three incarcerated Kashmir students of an engineering college in Agra on bail.

The trio - Arsheed Yusuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Showkat Ahmed Ganai – was arrested on October 28, 2021 by Agra police.