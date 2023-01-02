Court rejects plaintiff’s claim to be member executive committee PHDCC

Srinagar, Jan 2: A Court here has held that GN War from Zachaldara, Kupwara has failed to sustain claim to be a member of the Executive Committee of PHDCCI Kashmir Chapter.
The court of First Additional Munsiff Srinagar held that the plaintiff, GN War, has not produced any document which could show that he has been the rightful “Executive Member” of the organization.
The Court also vacated an interim injunction which was earlier granted against Vicky Shaw on 15 November in connection with the functioning of PHDCCI in Kashmir.
The Court in the judgement it is of the opinion that the plaintiff has failed to satisfy the court to make a prima facie case in his favour. Hence the court dismissed the application filed by Var.
Commenting on the judgement, Vicky Shaw, Chair, PHDCCI Kashmir Chapter said that recently the business and trade community and other people of Kashmir have been “misled” by some people having no connection with PHDCCI. “Now It has been proved in the court of law that the act of denigration made by the plaintiff was without any substance or documentary evidence and it is evident that the person backed by some people with vested interests appear to have orchestrated such a misleading story to defame the respected voices of business of Kashmir.”