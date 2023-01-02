Court rejects plaintiff’s claim to be member executive committee PHDCC

The Court in the judgement it is of the opinion that the plaintiff has failed to satisfy the court to make a prima facie case in his favour. Hence the court dismissed the application filed by Var.

Commenting on the judgement, Vicky Shaw, Chair, PHDCCI Kashmir Chapter said that recently the business and trade community and other people of Kashmir have been “misled” by some people having no connection with PHDCCI. “Now It has been proved in the court of law that the act of denigration made by the plaintiff was without any substance or documentary evidence and it is evident that the person backed by some people with vested interests appear to have orchestrated such a misleading story to defame the respected voices of business of Kashmir.”