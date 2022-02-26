Court sentences Anantnag man to life for killing brother

Srinagar, Feb 26: Day after he was convicted for killing his brother in 2013 to grab his property, an Anantnag court handed life imprisonment to a man.
Principal Sessions Judge Anantnag Naseer Ahmad Dar sentenced Ghulam Nabi Bhat of Mal Akad Anantnag to life imprisonment for killing his brother Muhammad Shafi.
Underscoring that it would be just and proper to sentence the convict for life imprisonment, the court said: “Taking into consideration the mitigating factors and other attending facts and circumstances of the case, this court thinks that this is not the fit case where the death penalty should be imposed under section 302 of RPC.”
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.
Pointing out that the extreme death penalty was to be awarded only in the rarest of rare cases, the court said it would be just and proper to sentence the convict for life imprisonment.
“Life imprisonment is a rule and death sentence is an exception. The death sentence should only be awarded when the life imprisonment appears to be inadequate punishment,” the court said. “The aggravating and mitigating factors were required to be taken into consideration while punishing the convict. Accordingly, the convict GhulamNabiBhat is sentenced to imprisonment for life under Section 302 of RPC and fine of Rs 10,000.”
The deceased was 33-years-old and besides three minor children is survived by his wife and aged parents.
“All the children were minors at the time of occurrence and still two out of three children are minors including one daughter,” the court said.
Therefore, the court said, while passing the sentence upon the convict, the question of compensation of the victims of the crime is also to be taken into consideration.
In keeping with this observation, the court recommended that Member Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority would release Rs 2 lakh as compensation in favour of the legal heirs of the deceased through their mother Muneera Begum.
“It is also recommended that out of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 50,000 should be paid to the father of the deceased and Gul Muhammad Bhat,” the court said.
According to the prosecution case on March 16, 2013, Police Station Mattan in Anantnag district received information that Muhammad ShafiBhat was taken to hospital at Seer Hamdan after being attacked in broad daylight by some unknown persons with a sharp weapon to kill him.
A case (FIR No 14 of 2013) under Section 307 of RPC was registered.
On March 20, 2013, Shafi succumbed to injuries at SKIMS Soura.
On March 17, 2013, Police based on suspicion, called the brother of the deceased, GhulamNabi to the police station for inquiry where he disclosed that he after finding his brother alone locked him in the cowshed and attacked him with axe repeatedly to kill him. He had put grass over him and locked the cowshed.
The accused was first arrested in the offence under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of RPC but after the death of the victim, a case was converted into Section 302 of RPC (murder).
During the investigation based on evidence, the prosecution said, it surfaced that the convict had an eye on the property of the deceased and was pretending to be sick, waiting for his brother to be alone. “On the day of occurrence while wife and daughter of accused had left for the fields when his brother was sitting at home along with his younger daughter,” it said. “The accused after designing a plot sent his daughter twice to the market for bringing cigarettes. On seeing the deceased alone, he attacked him and killed him.”