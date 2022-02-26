Court sentences Anantnag man to life for killing brother

“Life imprisonment is a rule and death sentence is an exception. The death sentence should only be awarded when the life imprisonment appears to be inadequate punishment,” the court said. “The aggravating and mitigating factors were required to be taken into consideration while punishing the convict. Accordingly, the convict GhulamNabiBhat is sentenced to imprisonment for life under Section 302 of RPC and fine of Rs 10,000.”

The deceased was 33-years-old and besides three minor children is survived by his wife and aged parents.

“All the children were minors at the time of occurrence and still two out of three children are minors including one daughter,” the court said.