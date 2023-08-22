Court sentences two persons to life imprisonment in 2014 acid attack case

Srinagar, Aug 23: Six days after holding two persons guilty in “horrific" case of throwing acid on a 20-year-old law student at Nowshera Srinagar on 11 December 2014, a court here on Tuesday sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The Principal District and Sessions Court Srinagar Jawad Ahmed announced the verdict in jam-packed Court, as reported by GNS.

The court had reserved the verdict on weekend after hearing arguments of Special Public Prosecutor AA Teeli who demanded maximum punishment of life imprisonment for the convicted while counsel representing the duo sought lesser punishment of ten years, considering mitigating circumstances.

On Thursday last, the court held the accused duo—Irshad Ahmad Wani alias Sunny Wazirbagh Srinagar and Muhammad Umar Noor of Bemina Srinagar— guilty of the offence under RPC’s Sections of 326-A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 201 (destroying evidence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

“I find that the prosecution has been able to establish the charges against the accused persons beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt. As such, this charge-sheet is accepted and the accused persons namely Irshad Amin Wani and Mohammed Umer Noor (Accused No.2), are held guilty for the offences punishable under Sections 326-A, 201 &120- B RPC,” the court said in the verdict.