Court which passes an order can only execute it: HC

“ By way of instant application, the petitioner in effect wants this Court to execute the order passed by the learned trial Magistrate. It is averred in the application that the petitioner had approached the trial Magistrate but the learned Magistrate has refused to pass any orders on the said application,” the court said.

Pointing out that the order which is sought to be implemented by the petitioner through the instant petition, the Court said the same has been passed by trial Magistrate and not by it. “Only the Court that has passed the order is competent to execute the order. The instant application filed for implementation of order of the learned Magistrate is, therefore, not maintainable. The same, as such, is dismissed”, Court said.

“It is, however, left open to the petitioner to approach the learned trial Magistrate.”