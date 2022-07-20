Court work to remain suspended on July 22, 23: HCBAJ
Jammu: J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu (HCBAJ) on Wednesday announced that the work would “remain suspended on July 22 and 23 in all the courts including the High Court and District Courts, Tribunals and Commissions” in support of its long pending demand.
HCBAJ also announced to hold a protest on July 22 in support of its already projected demand i.e., construction of a multi-storey building for housing all the judicial work including registration work; CAT, DRT, AFT and other Tribunals within the court premises.
“It is requested to all the members of J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu to assemble in the District Court complex Jammu and participate in the protest march on July 22, 2022 at 12.00 noon,” read a notice issued by J&K HCBAJ general secretary Surjeet Singh Andotra.