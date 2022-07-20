Court work to remain suspended on July 22, 23: HCBAJ

Jammu: J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu (HCBAJ) on Wednesday announced that the work would “remain suspended on July 22 and 23 in all the courts including the High Court and District Courts, Tribunals and Commissions” in support of its long pending demand.

HCBAJ also announced to hold a protest on July 22 in support of its already projected demand i.e., construction of a multi-storey building for housing all the judicial work including registration work; CAT, DRT, AFT and other Tribunals within the court premises.