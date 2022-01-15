Covid-19 | 25 medicos, paramedics at GMC Anantnag contract COVID this week

Anantnag, Jan 15: As the third wave of coronavirus has swept Kashmir at least 25 staffers of the Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag contracted the virus this week.
The infected mostly include paramedics and a few doctors.
“The samples of at least 20 paramedics and technicians working in the hospital returned positive for coronavirus this week,” an official said.
He said that around five doctors had also tested positive during this period.
“Three dental technicians and a dentist are among the infected,” an official said.
However, he said that most of the staffers have mild symptoms and were recovering at their homes.
Very few cases were reported from south Kashmir till last week.
However, this week as the third wave of COVID-19 swept the entire J&K, there has also been an uptick in the number of infected patients.
In Anantnag and Kulgam the number was in single digits till last week.
Early this week it reached two digits and then jumped to three digits within a few days.
Pulwama also has witnessed a surge in cases this week but in Shopian, the number is still in single digits.
However, the hospital admissions are still negligible and in GMC Anantnag only one infected person has been admitted.
“We have designated 50 beds in the isolation ward for COVID-infected persons and so far only one has been admitted this week,” Medical Superintendent (MS), GMC Anantnag, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Sofi told Greater Kashmir.