Covid-19 guideline violations 309 violators fined in Kashmir

The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir to ensure that people adhere to SOPs/guidelines envisaged by the government to curb Covid-19 pandemic.

“Community members are once again requested to cooperate with the Police in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs/ guidelines/protocols for their own safety and for the safety of others. The special drive shall continue throughout the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures,” police said in a statement.