COVID-19: J&K govt extends closure of educational institutions till July 15

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday extended closure of the educational institutions for in-person and on-campus teaching till July 15.

An order to this effect has been issued by Secretary State Executive Committee of the J&K government's Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (Chief Secretary) while invoking section 24 of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

“All universities, colleges and technical/ skill development institutions in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on- campus / in-person education to the students till 15.07.2021 except for the courses/ programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory /researcher /thesis work and internship etc ,” reads the order , a copy of which lies with GNS.