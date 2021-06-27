COVID-19: J&K govt extends closure of educational institutions till July 15

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday extended closure of the educational institutions for in-person and on-campus teaching till July 15.
An order to this effect has been issued by Secretary State Executive Committee of the J&K government's Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (Chief Secretary) while invoking section 24 of the Disaster Management Act 2005.
“All universities, colleges and technical/ skill development institutions in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on- campus / in-person education to the students till 15.07.2021 except for the courses/ programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory /researcher /thesis work and internship etc ,” reads the order , a copy of which lies with GNS.
“All schools and coaching centers in J&K shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus / in-person education to students of all classes till 15-07-2021,” it said.
The SEC also ordered that there shall be no restrictions on entry of passengers, returnees or travelers coming to Jammu and Kashmir, whether by road, rail or air.
However, the SEC said, they will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 antigen test through any of the prescribed methods as per the protocol of the Government of J&K.
“The protocol for management of COVID positive persons will be followed for all positive cases,” the order reads.
The travelers carrying valid and verifiable negative RT-PCR report of 48 hours report from a recognized testing facility shall be permitted to enter without having to undergo a re-test at the entry point. “A copy of (report) shall be retained by authorities and any false certificate shall render a person liable for action under law,” the order said.
The SEC further ordered that the vaccination drive shall be intensified by all Deputy Commissioners.
“ All closed public places like government / private offices, banks etc , modes of public transport particularly the local trains / buses etc, malls and showrooms are encouraged to lake measures that allow entry / access of such facilities only to the vaccinated people, or if a person is not vaccinated, to a person carrying a valid COVID negative test report within 48 hours prior to entry or on spot test,” it said, adding, “Concerned Deputy Commissioners may issue appropriate instructions in this regard based on their assessment regarding measures necessary to safeguard public health.”
The SEC also directed District Magistrates to strictly ensure that there was full compliance to COVID appropriate behavior and defaullers are firmly dealt with under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code.
“ The District Magistrates shall constitute joint teams of Police and Executive Magistrates for enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour,” the order reads, adding, “The joint teams shall submit daily report regarding activities carried out by them and their assessment of compliance level.”