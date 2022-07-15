COVID-19 | J&K logs 149 new cases

Moreover, 108 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 69 from Jammu division and 39 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 456605 positive cases, 856are Active Positive (507 in Jammu Division and 349 in Kashmir Division), 450991 have recovered and 4758 have died; 2333 in Jammu division and 2425 in Kashmir division.