COVID-19 | J&K logs 149 new cases

Srinagar, July 15: One hundred and forty nine fresh positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a government spokesman said. 73 cases from Jammu division and 76 cases were reported from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 456605.
Moreover, 108 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 69 from Jammu division and 39 from Kashmir division.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 456605 positive cases, 856are Active Positive (507 in Jammu Division and 349 in Kashmir Division), 450991 have recovered and 4758 have died; 2333 in Jammu division and 2425 in Kashmir division.
The Bulletin further said that out of 25918785 test results available, 456605samples have tested positive and 25462180 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 10,533 COVID tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.
Till date 6596777 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 288 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 856in isolation and 387 in home surveillance. Besides, 6590488 persons have completed their surveillance period.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 57 cases, Srinagar reported 61 cases, Udhampur reported 09 cases, Samba and Kathua reported 3 cases each, Ganderbal reported 4 cases, Baramulla and Anantnag reported 2 cases each, Kupwara reported 5 cases, Poonch, Budgam and Pulwama reported 1 case each while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.