COVID-19: J&K logs 622 cases | 87% of cases from Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 13: Jammu and Kashmir continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 as 622 fresh cases were recorded on Saturday of which 87 percent cases were reported from the Kashmir division.
The government said that of the 622 cases, 545 were reported from Kashmir and 77 from the Jammu division, taking the tally to 4,73,219.
The daily count of cases in Kashmir has witnessed a major spike during the past few weeks, raising concern over the strict implementation of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
However, the number of active cases in J&K has seen a dwindling trend during the past few days.
The number of active cases has gone down to 4579 - 3840 in Kashmir and 739 in Jammu.
The death toll has remained static at 4777 - 2431 in the Kashmir division and 2346 in the Jammu division.
Meanwhile, 777 COVID-19 infected persons recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 592 from the Kashmir division and 185 from the Jammu division, taking the total recoveries to 4,63,863.
There has been no let-up in the surge in COVID-19 cases in Kashmir over the past few weeks, making the situation worrisome.
Kashmir region is showing a spike in the daily count of cases despite the government directives in place to combat the spread of the infection.
In the wake of the continuous spike in the daily count of cases, the administration in all the districts made wearing face masks mandatory.
However, there has been poor implementation of the government directive and the adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), contributing to the spread of the virus.
Providing a district-wise breakup of cases, an official spokesman said that Srinagar recorded 212 cases, the highest among all the districts across J&K while the number of active cases in the district remained static at 1310.
Baramulla reported 110 cases while the number of active cases in the district is 1598.
Kupwara and Budgam districts reported 82 cases each, Kulgam 27, Anantnag 24, Bandipora and Pulwama districts reported 16 cases each, Ganderbal 14 while Shopian reported two cases.
Jammu district reported 42 cases, Kishtwar 13, Ramban and Rajouri five cases each, Udhampur and Kathua districts reported three cases each, Doda and Poonch two each while Reasi and Samba districts reported one case each.
The J&K government has cautioned the heads of the health institutions and directed the concerned to speed up testing as well.
The experts have raised concern over the continuous surge in COVID-19 and urged people to adopt preventive measures besides adhering to the COVID protocol already in place.