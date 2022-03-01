COVID-19 | J&K records 55 fresh cases

Srinagar, Mar 1: J&K reported 55 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday while the active cases as well as hospitalisations declined steadily.
Over the past 24 hours, 44,160 samples were tested in J&K. Of these, 55 were found positive, the resultant positivity rate of samples 0.16 percent now.
The positive percentage has been declining steadily in J&K, however, on Tuesday there was a minimal rise in positivity. Of the new cases, 29 were from Jammu division and 26 from Kashmir division.
While the activity of SARS-CoV2 was almost nil in almost all districts of J&K, the cases were reported mostly from Srinagar and Jammu district.
Jammu district had 23 cases, 17 were from Srinagar, the two capital cities accounting for 40 cases.
No death was attributed to SARS-CoV2 on Thursday.
The number of active cases has dropped to 614 of which 25 were admitted.
Over the past 24 hours, 4882 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in J&K, the number of vaccinations lower than the average due to the Pulse Polio Campaign going on for the past three days.