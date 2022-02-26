COVID-19| J&K records 84 fresh cases

Srinagar, Feb 26: J&K reported 84 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday with Jammu continuing to report higher case numbers.
Over the past 24 hours, 50,023 samples were tested for SARS-CoV2 infection.
Of these, 84 were found positive.
The positivity rate of samples in J&K was 0.16 percent, lower than the positive percentage over the past three days.
No death due to COVID19 was reported from any district in J&K on Saturday.
Of the cases detected on Saturday, 63 were from the Jammu division and 21 from the Kashmir division.
District Jammu reported 30 cases, 15 were from the Doda district.
In the Kashmir division, 12 cases were reported from district Srinagar while other districts in the division had single-digit cases.
The number of active cases dropped to 871 in the entire J&K.
Of these, 91 were admitted.
The bed occupancy in J&K's 4838 beds was 0.66 percent.
In the past 24 hours, 18,986 vaccine doses were administered.