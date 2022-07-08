COVID-19 J&K reports 101 cases

Srinagar, July 8: A total of 101 COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Friday, the government said.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that of these 45 were from Kashmir division and 56 from Jammu division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the spokesman said Jammu district reported 42 cases, Srinagar 39, Kupwara six, Udhampur four, Kathua three, Samba and Ramban two each, Rajouri, Doda and Reasi one each while as no other district across J&K reported any fresh case.
Meanwhile, 74 more persons who were infected with COVID-19 persons have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 19 from Kashmir division and 55 from Jammu division.
J&K now has 692 active positive cases, 252 in Kashmir division and 440 in Jammu division.