COVID-19 J&K reports 101 cases

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the spokesman said Jammu district reported 42 cases, Srinagar 39, Kupwara six, Udhampur four, Kathua three, Samba and Ramban two each, Rajouri, Doda and Reasi one each while as no other district across J&K reported any fresh case.

Meanwhile, 74 more persons who were infected with COVID-19 persons have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 19 from Kashmir division and 55 from Jammu division.