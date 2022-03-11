COVID-19 | J&K reports 21 cases

Srinagar, Mar 11: Jammu and Kashmir Friday reported 21 COVID-19 positive cases, the government said.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that of these 12 were from the Jammu division and nine from the Kashmir division.
Meanwhile, 33 more COVID-19 infected persons have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 22 from the Jammu division and11 from the Kashmir division.
The government said that J&K now had 281 active positive cases 119 in the Jammu division and 162 in the Kashmir division.