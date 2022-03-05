COVID-19 | J&K reports 47 cases

Srinagar, Mar 5: Jammu and Kashmir reported 47 COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, the government said.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that 30 of these were from the Jammu division and 17 from the Kashmir division.
Meanwhile, 79 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 55 from the Jammu division and 24 from the Kashmir division.
Srinagar reported six cases, Baramulla, Budgam, and Kupwara three each, Bandipora two while Pulwama, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Kulgam, and Shopian reported no fresh cases on Saturday.
Jammu reported 18 cases, Kishtwar four, Udhampur, Doda, and Ramban two each, Rajouri and Kathua one each while Samba, Poonch, and Reasi reported no fresh cases on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Ladakh reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, continuing with the downward trend of new infections, officials said.