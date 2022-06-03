COVID-19: J&K reports 9 new cases

Srinagar, June 3: The government today informed that 9 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19) has been reported today; 8 from Jammu division and 1 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 454271.
Moreover, 4 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals from Kashmir division. The Bulletin also informed that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 7,620 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,30,83,160.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 454271 positive cases, 61are Active Positive (54 in Jammu Division and 07in Kashmir Division), 449458 have recovered and 4752 have died; 2328 in Jammu division and 2424in Kashmir division.
The Bulletin further said that out of 25496321 test results available, 454271samples have tested positive and 25042050 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 11,216 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.
Till date 6557521 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 189persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 61in isolation and 373in home surveillance. Besides, 6552146 persons have completed their surveillance period.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 08 cases and Srinagar reported 1 case while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24x7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads. It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.