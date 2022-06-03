COVID-19: J&K reports 9 new cases

Moreover, 4 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals from Kashmir division. The Bulletin also informed that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 7,620 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,30,83,160.