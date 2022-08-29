COVID-19 | J&K reports fresh 57 cases

Moreover, 286 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 49 from Jammu division and 237 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 477513 positive cases, 1320 are Active Positive (288 in Jammu Division and 1032 in Kashmir Division), 471411 have recovered and 4782 have died; 2350 in Jammu division and 2432 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin also informs that 22,832 doses of COVID Vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours across Jammu and Kashmir bringing the cumulative number of doses administered to 2,42,66,169 till date.