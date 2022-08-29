COVID-19 | J&K reports fresh 57 cases

Srinagar, Aug 29: One hundred and fifty two fresh COVID -19 positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today.
Moreover, 286 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 49 from Jammu division and 237 from Kashmir division.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 477513 positive cases, 1320 are Active Positive (288 in Jammu Division and 1032 in Kashmir Division), 471411 have recovered and 4782 have died; 2350 in Jammu division and 2432 in Kashmir division.
The Bulletin also informs that 22,832 doses of COVID Vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours across Jammu and Kashmir bringing the cumulative number of doses administered to 2,42,66,169 till date.
The Bulletin further said that out of 26439963 test results available, 477513samples have tested positive and 25962450 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 5,594 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.
Till date 6698737 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 159 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1320 in isolation and 382 in home surveillance. Besides, 6692094 persons have completed their surveillance period.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 14 cases, Baramulla reported 06 cases, Budgam 05 cases, Pulwama reported 05 cases, Kupwara reported 02 cases, Anantnag reported 00 cases, Bandipora reported 02 cases, Ganderbal reported 00 cases, Kulgam reported 02 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.
Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 09 cases, Udhampur 01, Rajouri 01, Doda 00, Kathua 00, Samba 00, Kishtwar 00, Poonch 00, Ramban 00and Reasi also reported no fresh case for today.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24x7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.