Covid-19 | Major spike as J&K records 2 deaths, 823 more cases

Also the number of active cases in Kashmir increases on an average by 100 every day as the number has swelled to 5133 as compared to 4991 as reported a day before.

The number of active cases in Jammu is 1426 and 3707 in Kashmir division. The active cases have shown a dwindling trend in Jammu for the last few days.

With one death reported from Jammu and Kashmir division, the toll has reached to 4776-2346 in Jammu division and 2430 in Kashmir division.