Covid-19 | Major spike as J&K records 2 deaths, 823 more cases

Srinagar, Aug 5: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a major spike in daily count of cases as two deaths and 823 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.
As per the official figures, out of all cases 77 percent of cases have been reported from Kashmir alone. Out of 823 cases 633 cases were reported from Kashmir and 190 from Jammu division, taking the tally to 468245.
Notably, the daily count of cases in Kashmir sees a major spike which has raised concern over strict implementation of Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
Also the number of active cases in Kashmir increases on an average by 100 every day as the number has swelled to 5133 as compared to 4991 as reported a day before.
The number of active cases in Jammu is 1426 and 3707 in Kashmir division. The active cases have shown a dwindling trend in Jammu for the last few days.
With one death reported from Jammu and Kashmir division, the toll has reached to 4776-2346 in Jammu division and 2430 in Kashmir division.
Moreover, 679 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 246 from Jammu division and 433 from Kashmir division thereby taking the total recoveries to 458336.
Over the past few weeks there is no let up in the surge in the Covid-19 cases which made the situation worrisome. The Kashmir region is showing a spike in daily count of cases despite the government directives in place to combat the spread of the infection.
In wake of the continuous spike in daily count of cases, wearing face masks was made mandatory in all the districts by the concerned administration.
However, there has been poor implementation of the government directive and the adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) which has contributed to the spread of the virus.
As per the district wise breakup, Srinagar district has recorded 212 cases, highest among all the districts across J&K while the number of active cases has remained static at 1613 in the district.
The Jammu district has reported 118 which is a hundred percent increase in the daily count of cases as recorded a day before.