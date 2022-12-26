COVID-19 preparations  reviewed in Ganderbal

A meeting was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir Singh and was attended by Additional Deputy commissioner Ganderbal Mehraj u din Shah besides officials of health and other allied departments during which a discussion was held on the availability of equipments, PPT kits, drugs, oxygen cylinders in hospitals, isolation/COVID wards, surveillance teams, testing facility and other related aspects.

Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ganderbal said that no positive case is active in the district and Covid testing facility has been started in the District Hospital.