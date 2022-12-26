COVID-19 preparations  reviewed in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Dec 26: In view of rising COVID-19 cases in several countries, the authorities here on Monday reviewed the preparedness in Ganderbal district.
A meeting was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir Singh and was attended by Additional Deputy commissioner Ganderbal Mehraj u din Shah besides officials of health and other allied departments during which a discussion was held on the availability of equipments, PPT kits, drugs, oxygen cylinders in hospitals, isolation/COVID wards, surveillance teams, testing facility and other related aspects.
Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ganderbal said that no positive case is active in the district and Covid testing facility has been started in the District Hospital.
The DC directed the concerned to ensure operational readiness of District Hospital and SDH Kangan including designated Covid wards, surveillance teams, oxygen generation and availability of oxygen cylinders besides testing facility.
On the occasion, the DC stressed on the need for community awareness of the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and wide publicity of the health advisories related to COVID. He also stressed on implementation of CAB in District Hospital as a precautionary measure and exhorted on adopting essential and required measures to keep check on Covid in the district. He directed health authorities in the district to be fully prepared for Covid specific facilities like upgradations in equipment and staff besides activation of Health COVID Cell.
While reviewing the availability of isolation beds in District Hospital and SDH Kangan, the DC directed the concerned to establish Covid designated wards of 20 beds at District Hospital and 10 bed designated Covid ward at SDH Kangan.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mehraj-u-din Shah, SDM Kangan, Javaid Ahmad Rather, MS District Hospital, MS, SDH Kangan, BMOs and other concerned.