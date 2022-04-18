COVID-19 resulted in depression among teenagers in Kashmir: GMC Study

The study by four doctors of Government Medical College Srinagar aimed at assessing prevalence of depression and anxiety and its determinants among school-going adolescents in the Valley has found 16 percent children were depressed and 20 percent suffered from anxiety.

Dr Ruqia Quansar said that the Patient Health Questionnaire for Adolescents and Generalized Anxiety Disorder questionnaire were used to screen for depression and anxiety among school-going adolescents aged between 15 and 19 years in January and February 2021.