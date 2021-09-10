Covid-19 spike continues in J&K

The number of positive cases reported on Friday is the highest this month.

According to medical experts, the main reason for the spread of infection this time is the delta variant coupled with non-adherence of Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

On Friday, the daily caseload reported in J&K was 173 fresh cases, 3 higher than Thursday.

From September 1 to 9, J&K reported 110, 89, 96, 116, 110, 96, 126, 151 and 170 cases.

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 173 cases, 23 were from Jammu division and 150 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,26,653.

The total fatalities recorded in J&K have reached 4412 of which 2245 deaths have been reported from Kashmir and 2167 from Jammu division.

As per the Health department, Srinagar reported the highest cases on Friday compared to other districts.

The number of cases reported from Srinagar district is 80.

Baramulla reported 12, Budgam 21, Doda 10, Kupwara nine, Ganderbal eight, Pulwama seven, Anantnag six, Kulgam five, Rajouri four, Poonch three, Bandipora, Jammu, Ramban and Reasi districts reported two cases each while no case was reported from Shopian, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Kathua, and Samba districts.

The spike in Covid-19 cases coincides with the government’s decision to start physical classes for secondary and higher secondary schools.

The government earlier said that the colleges and universities are also likely to open in the last week of September.

Meanwhile, the government bulletin on Covid-19 said that around 142 persons who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 123 from Kashmir and 19 from Jammu division.

The Health department said that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Tuesday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 45.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,26,653 positive cases, 1293 are active positive, 3,20,948 have recovered and been discharged while 4412 have died – 2245 in Kashmir and 2167 in Jammu division.

It said that of the 1,38,34,906 test results available, 1,35,08,253 samples have tested negative till Friday.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kondbarao Pole attributed the rise in Covid-19 cases to the carelessness of people and urged on making facemasks part of dress.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary J&K government Vivek Bharadwaj said that the government was focusing on vaccination wherein more and more people were being vaccinated every day.

“We did around 1.63 vaccinations on Thursday while the earlier record was 1.25 lakh. The number of vaccinations done in Srinagar is above 14,000 which is a huge jump from the earlier record of 4000,” he said.