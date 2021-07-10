COVID-19 vaccination certificate, negative report made mandatory for visiting tourist destinations in Anantnag
Srinagar July 10: District administration Anantnag in south Kashmir Saturday constituted joint teams of civil and police administration for ensuring COVID-19 SOPs at the tourist destinations and public parks in the district to prevent a possible resurgence of the deadly viral disease in view of rush of people of late.
An order issued by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag in this regard said that people will be allowed to visit the destinations only after production of COVID-19 vaccination certificates and negative reports not older than two days.
It said that people have been thronging the picnic spots without observing the necessary COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB) posing a risk of COVID-19 resurgence.
Accordingly, six joint teams of civil and police administration have been set up to be deployed at Wazir Bagh Park, Achabal Park, Dara Shikoh Garden, Pahalgam along with Aru, Betaab valley and other parks, Verinag garden and Kokernag garden for ensuring COVID-19 SOPs at the destinations.
The teams have been asked to furnish the daily action taken reports including fine, seizure of vehicles and FIRs to the DC office on a daily basis.
ACR Anantnag and concerned SDMs have been mandated to depute officials from any department in case of necessary augmentation.