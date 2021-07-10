COVID-19 vaccination certificate, negative report made mandatory for visiting tourist destinations in Anantnag

Srinagar July 10: District administration Anantnag in south Kashmir Saturday constituted joint teams of civil and police administration for ensuring COVID-19 SOPs at the tourist destinations and public parks in the district to prevent a possible resurgence of the deadly viral disease in view of rush of people of late.



An order issued by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag in this regard said that people will be allowed to visit the destinations only after production of COVID-19 vaccination certificates and negative reports not older than two days.

It said that people have been thronging the picnic spots without observing the necessary COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB) posing a risk of COVID-19 resurgence.