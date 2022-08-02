COVID-19 vaccination drive held at Central University of Kashmir

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Health Centre in collaboration with Directorate Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) organised a COVID-19 vaccination drive (precautionary dose) for the employees here on Tuesday.
Registrar, Prof. M. Afzal Zargar, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Ganderbal, Dr. Nighat Yasmeen, Medical Officer, Dr. Sheeba, other paramedical staff were present on the occasion. Several employees were administered the dose during the camp.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar hailed the organisers for conducting the drive and said that keeping in view the surge in COVID-19 cases across the nation, precautionary doses must be administered among teaching as well as non-teaching staff along with students of the varsity.