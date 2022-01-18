Covid-19|40 staffers of SDH Sopore test positive in 5 days

Sopore, Jan 18: At least 15 doctors and 25 paramedics at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sopore tested positive for COVID-19 during the last five days.
Nodal Officer at SDH Sopore Dr Shahid Nabi said that these affected doctors might have contracted the virus while examining the patients at the hospital as Sopore was witnessing a surge in COVID-19 positive cases for the past two weeks.
He said that more than 300 people had tested positive at SDH Sopore during the last 24 hours.
Dr Nabi said that all affected doctors and paramedics were advised to isolate themselves.
He said that the hospital was facing a dearth of doctors and other paramedical staff affecting the treatment of non-COVID patients, as COVID-affected doctors and paramedics of the hospital were in home isolation.