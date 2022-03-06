COVID-19|J&K reports 31 cases

Srinagar, Mar 6: J&K registered 31 new positive cases of novel coronavirus, 15 from Jammu division and 16 from Kashmir division, the government said Sunday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that 54 COVID-19 patients recovered were discharged from various hospitals including 32 from Jammu rivision and 22 from Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported, the spokesman said that Srinagar reported nine cases, Baramulla four, Kupwara two, Bandipora one while Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh case on Sunday.
Similarly, Jammu reported 13 cases, Kishtwar two while Udhampur, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh case on Sunday.